Rider Responsibility
Imagine walking in an amusement park with a young child and watching helplessly as that child is plunked on the head by a cell phone that fell from above from someone riding a roller coaster or other ride. Whether the phone slipped from someone's pocket or accidentally fell from someone's hands due to the jolting nature of the ride is immaterial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|impeach trump and jail him
|8 min
|Charlie Bob
|62
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|trump is toast
|2,872
|Krista P
|2 hr
|justanotherlurker
|5
|Rand McNally is Nikki Hubbard Jenkins
|2 hr
|justanotherlurker
|3
|GOOOO Topix!
|2 hr
|Anon
|23
|Powell Ave
|4 hr
|Group from Facebook
|4
|christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu...
|9 hr
|ed vause
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC