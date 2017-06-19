Put the greatest at the capitol, not the greatest traitor
One of the most transcendent joys of my life after politics has been shedding the language of compromised rhetoric and timid talking points. Within a few months of leaving public office, I jumped at the chance to publish progressive pieces with full throated defenses of marriage equality and legalized hemp, both at the time exceedingly unpopular in our Bible Belt Commonwealth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Powell Ave
|5 min
|Doris loves Terry
|9
|impeach trump and jail him
|21 min
|trump is toast
|88
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|trump is toast
|2,902
|GOOOO Topix!
|4 hr
|MasterBrain
|31
|Rand McNally is Nikki Hubbard Jenkins
|7 hr
|dont judge
|5
|S.G. Priest Realtors is ran by a fraud.
|7 hr
|Good ol boy
|1
|Former US Senator Jim Bunning laid to rest
|19 hr
|Kyboy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC