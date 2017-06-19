Put the greatest at the capitol, not ...

Put the greatest at the capitol, not the greatest traitor

9 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

One of the most transcendent joys of my life after politics has been shedding the language of compromised rhetoric and timid talking points. Within a few months of leaving public office, I jumped at the chance to publish progressive pieces with full throated defenses of marriage equality and legalized hemp, both at the time exceedingly unpopular in our Bible Belt Commonwealth.

