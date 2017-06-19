Police: Woman faked constipation, sei...

Police: Woman faked constipation, seizure to delay arrest

A Louisville woman faces numerous charges after officers said she faked being constipated, and told them she "had to poop," to avoid being arrested at a local hospital. Wynn was initially arrested for methamphetamine possession, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property under $500, according to court documents.

