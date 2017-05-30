Police say victim and 14-year-old dau...

Police say victim and 14-year-old daughter duct taped in St. Matthews apartment during robbery

St. Matthews Police say they've arrested a man who conspired with others to commit a robbery at an east Louisville apartment complex. According to an arrest report, the robbery took place at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at the Mallard Creek Apartments, near the interchange between I-264 and I-64, in St. Matthews.

