Police pursuit through several counties ends in Bardstown

16 hrs ago

A police chase that lasted at least two hours overnight through several counties came to an end about 3:30 Monday morning. The chase started in Louisville about 1:30 a.m. and went into Bullitt, Nelson and Washington Counties before finally ending in Bardstown.

Louisville, KY

