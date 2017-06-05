Police pursuit through several counties ends in Bardstown
A police chase that lasted at least two hours overnight through several counties came to an end about 3:30 Monday morning. The chase started in Louisville about 1:30 a.m. and went into Bullitt, Nelson and Washington Counties before finally ending in Bardstown.
