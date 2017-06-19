Plans for vacant lot in Russella

Plans for vacant lot in Russella

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The 24 acres of land at 30th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard still sits empty after plans for a Food Port fell through last summer due to financial issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOOOO Topix! 2 min grumpy grandpa 18
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 1 hr djclay01 1,933
Feed Me On the Couch 1 hr Daddy 29
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Just Sayin 2,868
scott childress 1 hr Openat 5
impeach trump and jail him 3 hr Bill 33
Powell Ave 6 hr Calvin Crombie 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC