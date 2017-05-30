Our favorite summer beers by Louisville brewing companies By Syd Bishop
The flavors are rich but subtle, not cloying, with soft floral notes that do not overpower. At 6.1 percent ABV, tread carefully - it catches up with you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans are evil
|6 min
|PollyIncelly
|6
|Kathy Griffith is great
|11 min
|PollyIncelly
|3
|Feed Me On the Couch
|24 min
|Denny
|22
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|joe smith
|2,679
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,531
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|7 hr
|Ete
|344
|Trump bloody head
|7 hr
|American
|10
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC