Officials say man scammed elderly Louisville woman using 'unknown black tar-like substance'
According to an arrest warrant, on July 22, 2015, Swallows, and two other unidentified people, "exploited a 92-year-old female victim" in Jefferson County. Authorities say the suspects had the victim write a check for $3,250 for tree services that were not completed.
