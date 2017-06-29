News 51 mins ago 5:18 a.m.Louisville lawyer nominated for U.S. attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. President Donald Trump is nominating a Louisville lawyer to be U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.
