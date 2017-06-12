NewDeal members meet in Louisville
NewDeal hosted members, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, at a conversation today. The program brings innovative state and local office holders together with private and public-sector leaders to discuss ways to support entrepreneurship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
