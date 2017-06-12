NewDeal members meet in Louisville

NewDeal members meet in Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

NewDeal hosted members, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, at a conversation today. The program brings innovative state and local office holders together with private and public-sector leaders to discuss ways to support entrepreneurship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Candice Stewart 3 hr Terry Carpenter 3
News Morgan-Smith Industries, LLS: Aloft Hotel proje... 9 hr Cool 1
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 10 hr I am GROOT 72
Looking for big black magic 12 hr Lorna 2
GOOOO Topix! 12 hr Steven Deaks 2
Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright) 13 hr Right 2
News Former US Senator Jim Bunning laid to rest 17 hr Kyboy 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC