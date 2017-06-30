New Ky. law limits prescriptions for certain pain meds to 3-day supply
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children. According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|joe smith
|3,001
|Strippers
|9 hr
|Curious
|1
|Hawthorn suites jefferson town ky
|10 hr
|Tampons R Us
|3
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|12 hr
|Just Wondering
|9,594
|Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07)
|12 hr
|ahem
|84
|Kyle Floyd
|14 hr
|Fuzzypickle
|1
|Kathy Griffith is great
|Fri
|joe smith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC