New Ky. law limits prescriptions for ...

New Ky. law limits prescriptions for certain pain meds to 3-day supply

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children. According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 3 hr joe smith 3,001
Strippers 9 hr Curious 1
Hawthorn suites jefferson town ky 10 hr Tampons R Us 3
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 12 hr Just Wondering 9,594
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 12 hr ahem 84
Kyle Floyd 14 hr Fuzzypickle 1
Kathy Griffith is great Fri joe smith 8
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at July 01 at 6:32AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC