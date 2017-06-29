New giraffe comes to Louisville Zoo

New giraffe comes to Louisville Zoo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Louisville Zoo is the new home for a 1-year-old giraffe. Baridi, a male Masai giraffe, has come to Louisville from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former US Senator Jim Bunning laid to rest 12 min Kyboy 4
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 47 min Sandy06 472
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Sandy06 2,992
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr Sandy06 9,589
News CARITAS to open recovery program for women 13 hr Lets_Improve_Safety 1
GOOOO Topix! 15 hr Anon 85
wave 3 former derrick jones? (Aug '13) Wed just wondering 61
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,728 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC