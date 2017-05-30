New free, high-speed internet cafe open in west Louisville
A $60,000 technology investment is open in the west end of Louisville. Metro Council and other sponsors are supporting an internet cafe, free for the public to use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walk and pray
|7 min
|Forward Observer
|4
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|24 min
|Sharlene45
|9,535
|Calling all Christians in KY
|4 hr
|the morning star
|163
|YES we must have a travel ban
|6 hr
|The American people
|3
|Outlaw the religion
|8 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|3
|Erik wyatt
|10 hr
|Babygirl
|1
|N word
|12 hr
|Andrew
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC