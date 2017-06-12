NCAA ruling on Louisville basketball scandal: Rick Pitino suspended 5 ...
The NCAA has released its final ruling on its investigation into the Louisville basketball program, and the results appear to be as bad as we all feared. Maybe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Sharlene45
|9,577
|Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot
|6 hr
|VulgarBulgar
|3
|Any transgender m to f looking for a LTR? (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Proud Wasp
|13
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|8 hr
|Charlie Bob
|83
|How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis...
|11 hr
|Ali baba
|14
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|14 hr
|trump is toast
|2,831
|How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|thomas j
|32
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC