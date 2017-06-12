NCAA ruling on Louisville basketball ...

NCAA ruling on Louisville basketball scandal: Rick Pitino suspended 5 ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

The NCAA has released its final ruling on its investigation into the Louisville basketball program, and the results appear to be as bad as we all feared. Maybe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 2 hr Sharlene45 9,577
Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot 6 hr VulgarBulgar 3
Any transgender m to f looking for a LTR? (Jun '13) 6 hr Proud Wasp 13
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 8 hr Charlie Bob 83
How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis... 11 hr Ali baba 14
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 14 hr trump is toast 2,831
How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10) 14 hr thomas j 32
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at June 16 at 12:14AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC