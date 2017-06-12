MLB Draft: UofL's McKay goes 4th; Ballard's Adell goes 10th
The Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night selected Louisville baseball star Brendan McKay with the fourth pick of the MLB Draft. McKay is a double-threat for the 52-10 Cards who this week are headed to their fourth College World Series since 2007.
