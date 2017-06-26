Mayor Fischer asks California's AG to exempt Louisville from latest travel ban
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has released an open letter to California's attorney general, asking him to exempt the city of Louisville from California's recent travel ban. Becerra says he feels Kentucky's new law on religious or political expression in schools could allow LGBT discrimination.
