Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping...

There are 3 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 8 hrs ago, titled Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt.

A Louisville man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he disrupted traffic and attempted to pull a child out of a vehicle Sunday night. According to WAVE 3 News , 37-year-old Tyler Atkins began running in and out of traffic, causing drivers to swerve to avoid hitting him.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 17 hrs ago
Weird person. Needs psychological evaluation.
Sorry bro

Catlettsburg, KY

#2 17 hrs ago
Guy from Latonia wrote:
Weird person. Needs psychological evaluation.
Whew!!!! Ok,...Who gives a rats arse.

kyman

Nicholasville, KY

#3 8 hrs ago
he should be beat with a club
Louisville, KY

