Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
There are 3 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 8 hrs ago, titled Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
A Louisville man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he disrupted traffic and attempted to pull a child out of a vehicle Sunday night. According to WAVE 3 News , 37-year-old Tyler Atkins began running in and out of traffic, causing drivers to swerve to avoid hitting him.
#1 17 hrs ago
Weird person. Needs psychological evaluation.
#2 17 hrs ago
Whew!!!! Ok,...Who gives a rats arse.
#3 8 hrs ago
he should be beat with a club
