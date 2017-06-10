Man accused of stabbing roommate in back at Louisville hotel
A man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly stabbing his roommate in the back at a southeastern Jefferson County hotel. According to an arrest report, Daniel J. Greer, 22, told police he and his roommate got into an argument in their hotel room over a pay card that's in Greer's name.
