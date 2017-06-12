Louisville's 'Real Time Crime Center' helping officers crack cases
Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up. Authorities say she snatched the girl out of her own back yard -- and the reason she gave for doing so didn't add up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|2 hr
|Tamim bin Hamad
|64
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Loricarol
|346
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|trump is toast
|2,807
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|sharonrimmpa
|9,570
|Carla Rushing AKA Cody Lane (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|HoesEverywhere
|12
|How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Joe Smith
|31
|heartwood tavern (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|Joanne
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC