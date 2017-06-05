Louisville woman allegedly escaped ho...

Louisville woman allegedly escaped home incarceration, later beat victim with metal bat

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman months after she escaped home incarceration and beat a woman with a metal baseball bat, causing "very serious" injuries. According to an arrest warrant, 21-year-old Brittany Carlisle was on home incarceration in June 2016 for charges of receipt of stolen property, giving an officer a false name, fourth degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, escape and other charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 37 min Joe Smith 2,692
Walk and pray 49 min ANTI 13
N word 1 hr yahoo 6
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 2 hr muslim pork 2
Liberal Demo caught slipping NSA info to Lib Se... 5 hr MasterBrain 1
Coal pollution jobs are gone. Trump/Republicans... 5 hr MasterBrain 3
Online pornography (Feb '16) 5 hr CheetahsNewMan 7
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC