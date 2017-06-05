Louisville woman allegedly escaped home incarceration, later beat victim with metal bat
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman months after she escaped home incarceration and beat a woman with a metal baseball bat, causing "very serious" injuries. According to an arrest warrant, 21-year-old Brittany Carlisle was on home incarceration in June 2016 for charges of receipt of stolen property, giving an officer a false name, fourth degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, escape and other charges.
