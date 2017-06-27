Louisville vets take measures as deadly, highly contagious canine flu cases rise
Louisville-area veterinarians are taking measures to prevent the spread of a deadly, highly contagious strain of canine influenza as more cases are discovered in the region. Dr. Scott Rizzo at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Medicine for Pets said the canine flu is a serious epidemic, and this is the first time Kentucky has experienced such a widespread outbreak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Tobias
|2,989
|Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot
|8 hr
|TonyBologna
|7
|anyone know anything bout c.t.s russell halfway...
|16 hr
|JJ mcfly
|2
|Craig Simmons
|16 hr
|Nignog
|1
|GOOOO Topix!
|21 hr
|MasterBrain
|84
|Ashley Claxton anyone know her
|Tue
|Eric
|5
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Concerned_American
|9,585
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC