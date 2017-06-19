Louisville the top NBA Draft TV market for fourth straight year
Despite not having an NBA franchise in the city, Louisville was ESPN's top television market for the NBA Draft for a fourth consecutive year. ESPN #NBADraft ratings up 13%.
