Louisville murder suspect arrested in Washington Co., IN

Darryl Lavon Hall was located in the 10400 block of E. Saylor Road after the Washington County Sheriff's Department received information on his whereabouts, according to a news release from the law enforcement agency. Hall was wanted on charges of murder, armed robbery, robbery and resisting law enforcement in Louisville.

