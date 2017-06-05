Louisville man arrested after rear-ending semi truck with 11-month-old in vehicle
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he drove intoxicated with his 11-month-old son in the car, before rear-ending a semi-truck that was waiting at a stop light. According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Thursday, June 1, just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Preston Highway and Gilmore Lane.
