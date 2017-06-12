Louisville man arrested after home in...

Louisville man arrested after home invasion, shooting in Shively

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A Louisville man is in custody after Shively Police say he kicked open an apartment door and shot a man inside several times. Authorities say 36-year-old Kerry Barley has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

