Louisville man accused of helping rob south Louisville smoker's outlet

According to an arrest report, it started on Thursday, June 15, at the A&A Smoker's Outlet at 5909 Terry Road, near Lower Hunters Trace, when 18-year-old Dajour Cameron and an accomplice stole a man's car. Police say the next day, they came back to the store and offered to sell the victim his car back for $150.

