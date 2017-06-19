Louisville man accused of helping rob south Louisville smoker's outlet

According to an arrest report, it started on Thursday, June 15, at the A&A Smoker's Outlet at 5909 Terry Road, near Lower Hunters Trace, when 18-year-old Dajour Cameron and an accomplice stole a man's car. Police say the next day, they came back to the store and offered to sell the victim his car back for $150.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.