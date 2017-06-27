Louisville food trucks serve the city with a hot and fresh lawsuit
Food trucks make it so easy to buy tasty meals by rolling up to you right at the curb. But, with as many as 50 metro area trucks competing for business, finding a lucrative place to park and ring the dinner bell can be difficult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|joe smith
|2,988
|anyone know anything bout c.t.s russell halfway...
|7 hr
|JJ mcfly
|2
|Craig Simmons
|7 hr
|Nignog
|1
|GOOOO Topix!
|12 hr
|MasterBrain
|84
|Ashley Claxton anyone know her
|17 hr
|Eric
|5
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|17 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,585
|gas prices (Aug '11)
|21 hr
|Bboop
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC