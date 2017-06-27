Louisville food trucks serve the city...

Louisville food trucks serve the city with a hot and fresh lawsuit

Food trucks make it so easy to buy tasty meals by rolling up to you right at the curb. But, with as many as 50 metro area trucks competing for business, finding a lucrative place to park and ring the dinner bell can be difficult.

