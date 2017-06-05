Louisville food supplier recalls 22,000 pounds of beef amid E-coli fears
A prominent local food supplier has recalled nearly 23,000 pounds of raw ground beef and beef primal cut products. The USDA announced late Monday that Creation Gardens has recalled the meat "that may be contaminated with E. coli," according to a release.
