Louisville baseball beats Radford 11-6
Junior Kade McClure, who is usually Louisville's No. 2 starter, got the nod to start the game against the Highlanders instead of Brendan McKay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N word
|1 hr
|Andrew
|5
|Kathy Griffith is great
|3 hr
|Steven Deaks
|8
|Looking for an old friend
|3 hr
|jimmy john
|1
|Trump is done its over Republicans
|6 hr
|ricky
|5
|Walk and pray
|7 hr
|Proud Atheist
|1
|Trump bloody head
|7 hr
|joe smith
|11
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|joe smith
|2,681
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC