Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund making big plans for city Read Story Robert Bradfield
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Call it a nearly $10 million gift from Metro Council, or the start of positive change throughout the city where some neighborhoods are struggling with how to handle abandoned homes and buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gas prices (Aug '11)
|7 min
|Bboop
|4
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Dont tell him
|9,584
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|joe smith
|2,987
|GOOOO Topix!
|2 hr
|trump is toast
|83
|impeach trump and jail him
|4 hr
|trump is toast
|138
|California to Kentucky Travel Ban
|21 hr
|MasterBrain
|9
|Feed Me On the Couch
|23 hr
|Steven
|31
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC