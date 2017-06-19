LMPD seeks help in finding missing Lo...

LMPD seeks help in finding missing Louisville man Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Police said Bret Broffman, 27, was possibly en route to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on June 7. His vehicle was discovered the same day on Veterans Outer Loop near Franks Mill Road in Glasgow, Kentucky the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
impeach trump and jail him 8 min MasterBrain 36
christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu... 1 hr ed vause 5
Krista P 6 hr Won hung lo 3
GOOOO Topix! 6 hr MasterBrain 19
Sen.McConnell Won't Meet with March of Dimes, H... 7 hr Andrew 3
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 8 hr American 1,934
Feed Me On the Couch 11 hr Daddy 29
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jefferson County was issued at June 21 at 3:13AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC