LMPD seeks help in finding missing Louisville man Read Story WHAS11 Staff
Police said Bret Broffman, 27, was possibly en route to the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on June 7. His vehicle was discovered the same day on Veterans Outer Loop near Franks Mill Road in Glasgow, Kentucky the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|impeach trump and jail him
|8 min
|MasterBrain
|36
|christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu...
|1 hr
|ed vause
|5
|Krista P
|6 hr
|Won hung lo
|3
|GOOOO Topix!
|6 hr
|MasterBrain
|19
|Sen.McConnell Won't Meet with March of Dimes, H...
|7 hr
|Andrew
|3
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|American
|1,934
|Feed Me On the Couch
|11 hr
|Daddy
|29
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC