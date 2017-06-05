LMPD seeking information after carjackings in West Broadway corridor Read Story WHAS11.com staff
LOUISVILLE The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning the public after two violent carjackings in the West Broadway corridor. LMPD says it is still early into the investigations of the incidents; however, the suspect is at large in both cases.
