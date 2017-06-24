LMPD investigating fatal shooting in ...

LMPD investigating fatal shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio. Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old black dude goes by bird 2 hr Curious 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 3 hr Common sense 2,944
What Happened to Laina?? 3 hr Cyndi 1
Any Prostitutes in Louisville (Dec '09) 3 hr HoesEverywhere 24
California to Kentucky Travel Ban 10 hr MasterBrain 1
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 11 hr Barefoot twin 125
does anyone know ronald (ronnie) edward dunn? (Apr '12) Fri Ronnie Dunn 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC