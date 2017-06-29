LMPD investigating dead body found in car on I-65 ramp
Debbie Scoppechio, 68, passed away peacefully in her home June 29 after losing her battle with cancer. She is being remembered as one the best in the Louisville business world and a caring leader in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|33 min
|Anon
|2,995
|Former US Senator Jim Bunning laid to rest
|9 hr
|Kyboy
|4
|So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|Sandy06
|472
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|Sandy06
|9,589
|CARITAS to open recovery program for women
|22 hr
|Lets_Improve_Safety
|1
|GOOOO Topix!
|Thu
|Anon
|85
|wave 3 former derrick jones? (Aug '13)
|Wed
|just wondering
|61
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC