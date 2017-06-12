LMPD expects more security requests following Alexandria shooting
The Alexandria shooting may impact security for visiting dignitaries in Louisville. Local security professionals are taking a closer look at how elected officials and VIPs are protected while visiting the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|16 min
|trump is toast
|2,834
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|20 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|84
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Sharlene45
|9,577
|Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot
|9 hr
|VulgarBulgar
|3
|Any transgender m to f looking for a LTR? (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|Proud Wasp
|13
|How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis...
|14 hr
|Ali baba
|14
|How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|thomas j
|32
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC