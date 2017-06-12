LMPD expects more security requests f...

LMPD expects more security requests following Alexandria shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Alexandria shooting may impact security for visiting dignitaries in Louisville. Local security professionals are taking a closer look at how elected officials and VIPs are protected while visiting the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 16 min trump is toast 2,834
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 20 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 84
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 5 hr Sharlene45 9,577
Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot 9 hr VulgarBulgar 3
Any transgender m to f looking for a LTR? (Jun '13) 9 hr Proud Wasp 13
How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis... 14 hr Ali baba 14
How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10) 18 hr thomas j 32
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at June 16 at 12:14AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC