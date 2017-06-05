Livingston Awards honor work of young...

Livingston Awards honor work of younger journalists

1 hr ago Read more: The Gazette

Young journalists who wrote about economic despair in Appalachia, covered mass killings in Syria and put a human face on immigration policy have been named winners of Livingston Awards. Claire Galofaro of The Associated Press was cited for her portrait of a rural landscape on the brink of extinction called "Surviving Appalachia."

