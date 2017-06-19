Kind act spreads to 167 drivers at In...

Kind act spreads to 167 drivers at Indiana McDonald's

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line. Hunter Hostetler is a cashier at a McDonald's in Scottsburg, about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOOOO Topix! 1 hr Anon 32
Guy named billy 4 hr Pleasehelp 3
Facebook Facts 5 hr Doris loves Theresa 1
scott childress 6 hr Hesadrunkpos 6
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 8 hr MasterBrain 2,908
Midget women 9 hr Horny Guy 1
Rand McNally is Nikki Hubbard Jenkins 11 hr HoesEverywhere 7
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at June 23 at 2:55AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC