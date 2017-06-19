Kentucky Supreme Court to hear UofL case in August Read Story AP
The Kentucky Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit pitting the Republican governor against the state's Democratic attorney general. The court will hear arguments on Aug. 18 about whether Gov. Matt Bevin has the authority to abolish and replace the boards of trustees at public universities.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Campagna and Lauersdorf
|50 min
|Ann
|6
|Feed Me On the Couch
|3 hr
|Daddy
|28
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Commonsence
|2,850
|Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot
|3 hr
|Lindsay Yocom
|6
|GOOOO Topix!
|5 hr
|Helen
|15
|impeach trump and jail him
|7 hr
|Anon
|24
|Darrin Neuling
|11 hr
|Anon
|2
