Kentucky Supreme Court to hear UofL c...

Kentucky Supreme Court to hear UofL case in August Read Story AP

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHAS11

The Kentucky Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit pitting the Republican governor against the state's Democratic attorney general. The court will hear arguments on Aug. 18 about whether Gov. Matt Bevin has the authority to abolish and replace the boards of trustees at public universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Campagna and Lauersdorf 50 min Ann 6
Feed Me On the Couch 3 hr Daddy 28
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 3 hr Commonsence 2,850
Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot 3 hr Lindsay Yocom 6
GOOOO Topix! 5 hr Helen 15
impeach trump and jail him 7 hr Anon 24
Darrin Neuling 11 hr Anon 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC