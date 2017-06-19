Kentucky senators on forefront of GOP healthcare fight
Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid. A man accused of shooting an LMPD officer in the foot in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday night is now in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|trump is toast
|2,927
|impeach trump and jail him
|2 hr
|trump is toast
|95
|GOOOO Topix!
|2 hr
|trump is toast
|37
|Facebook Facts
|3 hr
|Richard Lauersdorf
|2
|Guy named billy
|13 hr
|Pleasehelp
|3
|scott childress
|15 hr
|Hesadrunkpos
|6
|Midget women
|18 hr
|Horny Guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC