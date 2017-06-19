Kentucky selected to host 2019 NCSLA Annual Conference
Click on headline for complete story By Elizabeth Kuhn Gov. Matt Bevin's Communications Office FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky was front-and-center at last week's National Conference of State Liquor Administrators meeting in Denver, when the Commonwealth was selected to host the group's 2019 annual conference. Kentucky beat Kansas to host the conference, which is expected to bring approximately 500 visitors to the state for four days.
