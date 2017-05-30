Kentucky Humane Society offers June adoption specials
LOUISVILLE, KY The Kentucky Humane Society has announced that they will offer adoption specials throughout the month of June. KHS will celebrate Adopt a Shelter Cat Month by waiving adoption fees on all cats that are more than a year old.
