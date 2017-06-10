Kentucky governor faces second ethics complaint over home Read Story AP
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin's personal home. Democratic Rep. Darryl Owens filed the complaint against the Republican governor and Neil Ramsey, an investment manager and donor to Bevin's political campaigns.
