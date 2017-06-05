Kentucky attorney general threatens t...

Kentucky attorney general threatens to sue governor again

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Andy Beshear says Gov. Matt Bevin's executive order last week that dissolved and reorganized several state education boards was unconstitutional. Friday, Bevin eliminated state boards that set curriculum standards and certify public school teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10) 2 hr Lawyer Luke 7
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 4 hr Steven Deaks 12
Trump bloody head 6 hr MasterBrain 14
brittany lea (Dec '14) 6 hr Lotus 10
Feed Me On the Couch 8 hr Daddy 24
News Google Fiber to start Louisville deployment in ... 8 hr Forgotten Worlds 2
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 11 hr American 1,931
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,598,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC