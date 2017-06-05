Kentucky advances to play Louisville in Super Regional
Rain delayed the start of the game by more than two hours Monday night between UK and NC State, but it didn't dampen the celebrations. Kentucky came from behind after NC State took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and again in the seventh when NC State had a 5-4 lead.
Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
