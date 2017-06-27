Join Us at Next Week's Best of Louisville 2017 Celebration
You voted on the best in Louisville, and now it's time to celebrate the finalists and winners! The 2017 Best of Louisville , presented by Hilliard-Lyons, is next Thursday, July 6th! We invite you to the Kentucky Center to eat, drink and dance your way through the night. All attendees get a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine 's July "Best of Louisville" issue, in which the winners are announced.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOOOO Topix!
|25 min
|MasterBrain
|84
|Ashley Claxton anyone know her
|4 hr
|Eric
|5
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,585
|gas prices (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|Bboop
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|joe smith
|2,987
|impeach trump and jail him
|13 hr
|trump is toast
|138
|California to Kentucky Travel Ban
|Mon
|MasterBrain
|9
