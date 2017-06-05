Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Required An Emergency Landing & We're Freaked Out For Her
We'll never know how close we came to losing Jennifer Lawrence this weekend . The actress was onboard a private plane from her hometown of Louisville, KY, when the aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo...
|30 min
|faye621
|1
|Angie Jupin is in meade county jail for meth
|32 min
|Yuck
|8
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|1 hr
|Charlie Bob
|37
|My daughter destinie jupin
|2 hr
|Be careful
|6
|Greg Robinson
|4 hr
|Marilyn
|1
|Gangbang at Shively Theatre X
|4 hr
|No strings attacted
|10
|Looking for an old friend
|10 hr
|Lmao
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC