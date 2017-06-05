Jennifer Lawrence Fine After Private Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing Due to Engine Failure
Earlier today, the Oscar winner was aboard a private plane when the flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to engine failure, E! News can confirm. A source tells E! News that during the flight, which was coming from Louisville, Kentucky, one of the engines failed at 31,000 feet.
