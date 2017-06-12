Jeffersonville man arrested in Louisv...

Jeffersonville man arrested in Louisville after allegedly shooting...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A Jeffersonville man was arrested in Louisville Monday night after authorities say he shot someone at a southern Indiana barber shop. According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday, at Mark's Barber Shop at 702 E. 10th Street, near Fulton Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 29 min texas pete 9,564
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 3 hr Phoenix97 2,761
Any transgender m to f looking for a LTR? (Jun '13) 4 hr OG HIP 12
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 5 hr Haroon al rasheed 58
How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis... 6 hr NiceTryMCM 12
News The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo... 7 hr Liberal logic 48
How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10) 9 hr joe smith 25
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,205 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC