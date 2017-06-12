Jeffersonville man arrested in Louisville after allegedly shooting...
A Jeffersonville man was arrested in Louisville Monday night after authorities say he shot someone at a southern Indiana barber shop. According to a news release from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday, at Mark's Barber Shop at 702 E. 10th Street, near Fulton Street.
