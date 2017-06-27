JCPS board votes to approve 'Males of...

JCPS board votes to approve 'Males of Color' Academy in Louisville

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students. District leaders say the academy would enroll 150 sixth-graders in its first year, starting with the 2018-19 school year.

