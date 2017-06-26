Investigation underway in Hart County after fatal stabbing
State Police say troopers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a stabbing at a home on South Jackson Highway. When authorities arrived, they found 23-year-old Aniceto Perez Lopez, of Horse Cave, suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOOOO Topix!
|1 hr
|trump is toast
|78
|impeach trump and jail him
|1 hr
|trump is toast
|137
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|trump is toast
|2,983
|California to Kentucky Travel Ban
|10 hr
|MasterBrain
|9
|Feed Me On the Couch
|13 hr
|Steven
|31
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|15 hr
|Dont tell her
|9,583
|KY department of corrections case worker
|Sun
|Interested in info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC